Time Flies: Earth just completed a rotation in less than 24 hours! - Video 1 of 3

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BIBLE PROPHECY TAKING PLACE RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES ONCE AGAIN AS ANOTHER SIGN OF THE (END) TIMES!
Matthew 24:22
And except those days should be SHORTENED, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be SHORTENED.
Shared from the WION YouTube channel for educational purposes only. Modified WION graphic under Fair Use Act.