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Words From The Lord: Dreams: "Living Water, Arise & Shine" - "STAND!" - "Navigate Dire Straits" - "Global Conflicts & Stirring Of Nations"!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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102 views • July 28, 2022

CLICK LINK BELOW FOR LIST OF NEWS LINKS FROM THIS VIDEO:https://www.teamjesus222teamblog.com/post/7-27-22-messages-links-from-livestream

___________________________________________________

TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)


PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url


TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy