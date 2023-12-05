🌱 Cultivating A Garden of Family Favorites 🌿

Embarking on a gardening journey? Start by sowing seeds of joy!🌱
🌿 Focus on what your family loves to eat – the classics like potatoes, carrots, and onions, and perhaps some fruits that thrive in your region.
🍏 Here in Texas, we're proud to grow our own apples, peaches, and even cultivate grapevines. 🍇
Exciting news! Tomorrow, we're adding two loquat trees to our garden – a delightful new chapter in our green adventure. 🍏🍑
Join us on this flavorful ride! 🌳✨
🎙️ Listen to the full episode featuring David Selman from Savvy Organics Farm and glean more gardening insights.
