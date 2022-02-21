Americans have guns, Canadians and Australians don't. No need for a convoy in the US where there is sure to be a government false flag. The US is alot better off than all of the other western countries combined. Latest stats show US citizens have a combined total of over 1 billion firearms (source: Mike Adams Situation Update).



Jim Stone's Comment:



I have a strong gut feeling that the DC convoy is a bad idea. WATCH. JUST WATCH WHAT HAPPENS. I am not making a prediction here, but WHAT IF a story is fronted where a beyond max semi with 200,000 pounds of explosives is used as a front for a small nuclear weapon? One that would level whatever they wanted level? How much does a MOAB weigh? They could put five of those in the weight of what a semi could actually be loaded to (not the legal limits, I mean what the truck could actually handle if you did not care about wrecking it). Look at the history of the government the American truckers will be going up against. In 1993 that government tried to topple the world trade center. That government ACTUALLY TRIED TO DO THAT. It's fully documented. Idiots can believe the official 911 story but what the FBI did in 93 is the irrefutable real deal.



That government ABSOLUTELY WOULD set off a small nuke and say it was one of the trucks. THAT government absolutely would pack a semi with an overload of explosives and set it off. If the radiation signature bothered them, they absolutely would pack 2 million pounds of explosives in the white house or Congress building and set them off, hopefully to level everything for miles. This is NOT CANADA Americans are dealing with. Americans have a seasoned psychopath that hates their guts to deal with.



Trudeau's a petty amateur who is not good at trampling people's rights without being hated. Trudeau is so crappy at it that there is not even a 10 percent minority that does not think he's wrong. The media can lie all it wants but 92 percent of Canadians sided with the truckers and despise Trudeau now. The American government is the seasoned pro, they could blow the sh*t out of DC and most likely about 40 percent of the population would believe it was the truckers. Depending on the quality of the lie, perhaps more.



No one knows what a semi would do if packed with high explosives, stuff only the government would have. There has never been a conventional blast that big outside of mining operations and pre-nuclear blast testing. All the media would have to say is "it was equal to five moabs" and the government could pull a Hiroshima. Would the U.S. government do it? ********************************** YES.



Even if the government does not milk this opportunity that way, it's stupid to protest this way. No protest has accomplished anything recently, because from the conservative side of things all the protests have been peaceful. The government on the other hand won't hesitate to burn it to the ground. HELL YES they'd nuke DC. HELL YES they'd mound a couple million pounds of explosives in the white house and set them off. WHY would it have to be a Semi??? If I was a trucker I would not go. It won't be effective and it just gives a completely criminal government a wonderful opportunity to do a frame up. At this point it's just better to fall back on the fear millions of guns puts into tyrants. A fear only justified if those guns might actually be used."



Biden Declares ‘National Emergency’ Ahead of Freedom Convoy Heading Towards Washington D.C.

February 19, 2022/Kyle Becker

Joe Biden is pronouncing that the Covid “national emergency” should be extended ahead of an expected People’s Convoy heading towards Washington D.C.

beckernews.com/biden-declares-national-emergency-ahead-of-freedom-convoy-heading-towards-washington-d-c-44204/?utm_source=BeckerNews&utm_medium=PushNotifications