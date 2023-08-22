Create New Account
I Have a Lot of Anger Towards Men, Sexual Projection and Law of Attraction, Spirit Influence, Cause of Sexual Projection and Anger with Men, I Don’t Want to Feel My Fear
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 14 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/aRPNUeH06S4

20091129 Spirit Relationships - Q&A From People In Buderim P1


29m23s-44m37s


https://www.divinetruth.com

“ANGER IS AN EMOTION THAT WE CHOOSE TO FEEL SO THAT WE FEEL POWERFUL.”

“WE FEEL ANGER BECAUSE WE DO NOT WANT TO FEEL THE FEAR.”

angerspirit influencedivine love pathsoul conditioncausal emotionssexual projectionsoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healfear and law of attractiondriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfear and griefsoul awakeningi want to know everythingangry with meni dont want to feelselfhonestyemotional barterfeeling unsafefear and controlabuse and spirit interaction

