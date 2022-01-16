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VPassport
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70 views • January 16, 2022
This film is about v-passports and how they are being used. How they've already affected people's lives and jobs. Special thank you to the people listed below. I am beyond grateful for each of you for being a part of this project. Each of you speak with heart and passion Leigh Dundas Shaun Frederickson Tawny Buettner Jeff Witzeman Dr. Stanton Hom Filmed and directed by The Muze.
Visit our website https://themuze.org We stand for freedom. The freedom to choose and the right to question without being censored. This video is NOT sponsored.
Subscribe to The Muze here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1vkewUFbLCVpVdTIdmA1dw . Music licensed through the Musicbed All Rights Reserved 2021 Copyright, Liability Waiver and Disclaimers
Music in this video
Song Children's Song (46810)
Artist Josh Garrels
Album Early Work, Vol. 2
Licensed to YouTube by Adrev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Music Bed (Music Bed)), and 1 Music Rights Societies
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. VPassport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZk9vCebwz0&;t=19s
Dec 10, 2021
VPassport, themuze, Dec 10 2021
Visit our website https://themuze.org We stand for freedom. The freedom to choose and the right to question without being censored. This video is NOT sponsored.
Subscribe to The Muze here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1vkewUFbLCVpVdTIdmA1dw . Music licensed through the Musicbed All Rights Reserved 2021 Copyright, Liability Waiver and Disclaimers
Music in this video
Song Children's Song (46810)
Artist Josh Garrels
Album Early Work, Vol. 2
Licensed to YouTube by Adrev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Music Bed (Music Bed)), and 1 Music Rights Societies
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. VPassport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZk9vCebwz0&;t=19s
Dec 10, 2021
VPassport, themuze, Dec 10 2021
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