Expert Cardiologist Issues Dire Warning: Experimental Vaccines are Ineffective & Should be Halted

Dr. Richard Fleming, an expert Physicist-Nuclear Cardiologist Issues Dire Warning: Experimental Vaccines are Ineffective and Could Cause Mad Cow Disease



Fleming said the Biden regime should call for immediate reevaluation of “whether there’s any demonstrated efficacy” of the vaccines, “because there’s not.”



“I’m not anti-vax,” Fleming told War Room, Tuesday. “I’m just anti-bad medicine.”

Fleming says the vaccine companies' own data, from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, all show their vaccines make zero difference in stopping covid. The Emergency Use Authorization data “shows there is no difference.”



“It’s just random chance,” he said. However, the risks are high.



“In the animal model, they develop spongiform and Mad Cow disease,” Fleming said. “We also know 2 weeks afterwards they develop…what causes Alzheimer’s and neurological disorders.”



Fleming warned the effects could take a year and half to show in humans.



“Secondly, what are the potential consequences of having already vaccinated a substantial number of individuals in this country?” Fleming said.



Fleming also called for a full review of the people who were involved in coronavirus gain of function research. Dr. Anthony Fauci outsourced the National Institutes of Health gain of function research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology using taxpayer dollars.

Fleming, who in the 1990s discovered inflammation causes cardiovascular disease, said man-made spike proteins in the vaccines also cause inflammation. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was pulled for its link to blood clots in women.



The vaccines have “no statistically significant benefit,” Fleming said, but cause “inflammation and blood clotting, Lewy bodies [associated with dementia], Mad Cow disease, and nothing to benefit.”



For details on his research, visit his website, where he has published papers.

www.flemingmethod.com