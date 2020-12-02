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Crackdown On Decent And The Left / Right Paradigm
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23 views • December 02, 2020
Agent provocateurs in Europe muddy the perception in USA, that the protests are against the globalists and NOT Antifa / BLM centric.
{S}election circus in USA edging ever closer at globalist plan to put US [UN?] troops on the streets as Operation Warp Speed 'occupiers' in USA neighborhoods.
Lockdowns, checkpoints, CDC green zones, mild viruses, fudged data and troops if necessary to, keep the sheep from hitting the streets once the soft kill vaccines start taking their toll. Report DOCUMENT ALL Operation Warp Speed vaccine injuries death.
Recent tyranny footage I forgot to add to the video...Crackdown on decent in London
https://twitter.com/LancasterAngus/status/1333530758623981568
Introduction To The Military 'Operation Warp Speed'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSK1Pf7fjTA/
More In depth...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22gmAeRfgOuY/
Faulty COVID tests. Faulty Science, Faulty logic, = Tyrannical political mandates https://www.brighteon.com/cf071b5e-40ff-4820-a4c2-2dd4912bb8a7
DID YOU EVEN KNOW THEY DID SAY NO?
https://youtube.com/watch?v=QRuYu8-_w18&;feature=emb_logo
{S}election circus in USA edging ever closer at globalist plan to put US [UN?] troops on the streets as Operation Warp Speed 'occupiers' in USA neighborhoods.
Lockdowns, checkpoints, CDC green zones, mild viruses, fudged data and troops if necessary to, keep the sheep from hitting the streets once the soft kill vaccines start taking their toll. Report DOCUMENT ALL Operation Warp Speed vaccine injuries death.
Recent tyranny footage I forgot to add to the video...Crackdown on decent in London
https://twitter.com/LancasterAngus/status/1333530758623981568
Introduction To The Military 'Operation Warp Speed'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSK1Pf7fjTA/
More In depth...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22gmAeRfgOuY/
Faulty COVID tests. Faulty Science, Faulty logic, = Tyrannical political mandates https://www.brighteon.com/cf071b5e-40ff-4820-a4c2-2dd4912bb8a7
DID YOU EVEN KNOW THEY DID SAY NO?
https://youtube.com/watch?v=QRuYu8-_w18&;feature=emb_logo
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