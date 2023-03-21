https://gettr.com/post/p2bwokv47c6

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Prince spoke out against the collusion between the DOJ and FBI in the investigation of Mr. Miles Guo's case with the Chinese Communist Party. As he observed the arraignment, he saw the federal investigators admit to the judge that they had a great deal of cooperation with the Chinese Communist government in the investigation of Mr. Guo's case. This is solid evidence of the CCP's infiltration of the Department of Justice.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 小王子直言司法部和联邦调查局在调查郭文贵先生案上与中共勾结。他旁听传讯时，看到联邦调查官向法官承认，在郭先生案件的调查过程中，他们与中共政府有大量的合作。 这是中共渗透司法部的铁证。





