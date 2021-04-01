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Russia sends a message to Biden
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520 views • April 01, 2021
Russia has sent a direct message to the West by bringing its nukes out of their silos. Will the dotard in the White House heed the warning?
We are all on a knife edge but no one is being told.
We are all on a knife edge but no one is being told.
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