Rand Paul exposes Fauci’s lack of science on child boosters

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Jimmy Dore, June 18, 2022
In the latest head-to-head matchup between Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Republican Senator managed to get the NIAID head to admit, after much hemming and hawing, that there are currently no studies extant that demonstrate the benefits of COVID booster shots for children. Yet, as Paul points out, even without compelling evidence, Fauci and company are nevertheless recommending booster shots for young children.
Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the ongoing Rand Paul-Anthony Fauci battles and how liberals will adamantly defend Fauci despite his repeated crushing from Senator Paul’s withering questioning.
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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.