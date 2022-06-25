BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rand Paul exposes Fauci’s lack of science on child boosters
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
46 views • June 25, 2022

Jimmy Dore, June 18, 2022


In the latest head-to-head matchup between Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Republican Senator managed to get the NIAID head to admit, after much hemming and hawing, that there are currently no studies extant that demonstrate the benefits of COVID booster shots for children. Yet, as Paul points out, even without compelling evidence, Fauci and company are nevertheless recommending booster shots for young children.


Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the ongoing Rand Paul-Anthony Fauci battles and how liberals will adamantly defend Fauci despite his repeated crushing from Senator Paul’s withering questioning.


Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join

Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams

The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/


Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com


LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow/


WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch


Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts

(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)


ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join


SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store


DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jimmydore.jimmydore


Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib


About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

Keywords
rand pauljimmy dorefauci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy