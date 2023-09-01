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THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT ADMITS TO THE PUBLIC THAT THE COVID VACCINES INJURE AND KILL
KevinJJohnston
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110 views • September 01, 2023

HERE IS WHAT THE OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT WEBSITE SAYS:

Vaccine Injury

Support Program

(VISP)

If you believe you are experiencing a health issue as a result of a vaccine, please contact your local public health unit, or your health care provider. If this is a medical emergency, please call 911.

The Purpose

The purpose of the VISP is to ensure that all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury, as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine, administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020, have fair and timely access to financial support.

MY COMMENTARY:

It sucks to be right most of the time. I warned you that you would get injuries from these ridiculous poisons masquerading as vaccines. I wrote a book to help you understand that masks and vaccines were pointless. The Canadian government locked me up for 7 months to teach me a lesson and that was that when they are trying to murder you, I should keep my mouth shut.

This is not even what I would call vindication, because I am not one bit happy about the fact that Canadians are dying from these poisons, but I also do have to say I did tell you that you were going to be in dire straits if you listened to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and unfortunately too many of you decided to do just that. Some of you have even lost your children because you chose to believe Justin Trudeau. My sympathies go out to you but the next time listen to what I've got to say and you'll live longer.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#Omicron #monkeypox #Donaldtrump #trump #DonaldJtrump #biden #Joebiden #POTUS #covid #covid19 #masks #masking #pandemic #scamdemic #Globalpandemic

Keywords
vaccine injuriescompensationcovid19canadian governmentglobalpandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy