The majority of Christians are repulsed by anyone who talks about casting out demons because "modern medicine" has disproved their existence, but to the untold multitudes who have suffered demonic attacks, it is a matter of survival on a daily basis. The story of Alynn Pike's struggle with evil spirits has created many questions.

Pastor John shares personal events from 41 years of deliverance ministry and points out three mistakes made by the Pike's that culminated in Alynn's suicide. First, they were deceived by demons masquerading as the Holy Spirit into thinking they needed to go it alone. Secondly, they thought they had to suffer for Christ but there is no place in the Bible where we are told to submit to tormenting spirits. Thirdly, Satan was able to isolate them from the body of Christ and they were blinded to this truth.

The Bible says that Jesus went about doing good and healing all that were oppressed by the Devil and Pastor John shares many details of his life which are found in Christian Dynamics Course 1. This book is a summary of all he has learned in 41 years of deliverance ministry. Thousands of people have had their lives changed as they moved from defeat to victory and the same can happen for you!

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1328.pdf

RLJ-1328 -- FEBRUARY 5, 2012

Knowing Your Adversary Part 3: Alynn Pike's Death

Christian Dynamics Course 1

https://www.eaec.org/bookstore/books/cd1book.htm

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