Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hang on! Google ADMITS to censoring elections! How is this legal_ _ Redacted News
channel image
Neroke-5
25 Subscribers
64 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored Content

Google says that it will censor election news in India in the run up to the largest democratic election in human history. Only, Google has a terrible track record for biased results. We look at what they are doing and how they are doing and ask the question: Do they do this in the U.S. too? Answer: Duh!

Keywords
censorshipgoogleelection riggingelectionsindia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket