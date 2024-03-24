Hang on! Google ADMITS to censoring elections! How is this legal_ _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content
Google says that it will censor election news in India in the run up to the largest democratic election in human history. Only, Google has a terrible track record for biased results. We look at what they are doing and how they are doing and ask the question: Do they do this in the U.S. too? Answer: Duh!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.