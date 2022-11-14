King Charles Windsor Roman Empire Serpent Seed - Part 2

The Windsor's bloodline is examined in depth. This is part two.
Part one can be seen at this address: https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2pzvxLGSp7R/ or on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zlz3J5ERr8
This video continues to go down the rabbit trail of descendants of the House of Windsor. I do list a web page link in the video which demonstrates how England was named after a pagan deity. Here is that link:
https://wyrddesigns.wordpress.com/2016/01/15/england-named-for-the-god-freyr/
Video about the 3 City States of: London, Washington DC and Vatican Rome: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4b080071-9f11-4356-8e20-daad14a8136a
I use a few clips from Bishop Larry Gaiter's Series called - Operation London Bridge. I refer you to his work for further information. Disclaimer: He does have excellent information, but I may not always agree on every single matter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.