King Charles Windsor Roman Empire Serpent Seed - Part 2

The Windsor's bloodline is examined in depth. This is part two.

Part one can be seen at this address: https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2pzvxLGSp7R/ or on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zlz3J5ERr8



This video continues to go down the rabbit trail of descendants of the House of Windsor. I do list a web page link in the video which demonstrates how England was named after a pagan deity. Here is that link:

https://wyrddesigns.wordpress.com/2016/01/15/england-named-for-the-god-freyr/

Video about the 3 City States of: London, Washington DC and Vatican Rome: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4b080071-9f11-4356-8e20-daad14a8136a

I use a few clips from Bishop Larry Gaiter's Series called - Operation London Bridge. I refer you to his work for further information. Disclaimer: He does have excellent information, but I may not always agree on every single matter.

