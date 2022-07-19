Buzz Aldrin (Astronaut) just told a little girl that WE NEVER WENT TO The MOON

Buzz Aldrin from Apollo 11 that supposed to have gone to the moon, tells the truth to 8-year-old girl.

Now that we know all astronauts are lying, we should look deeper into the Bible and what thus saith the LORD our GOD. What else have they lied to us about. They lied to us about everything we thought we knew. LET GOD BE TRUE AND EVERY MAN A LIAR.

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