Global Lenten Rosary

March 3, 2025

Global Lenten Rosary Starting March 7- April 19

My sweet child, how I weep, as I see the hatred mounted,

not only against you, but against the Holy Word

of my beloved Son, Jesus Christ.

Now you know how He suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane

and how He still suffers today as every attempt by Him

to intervene to save souls is thwarted by the evil one.

As the wars are now being plotted. it is important

that my Holy Rosary be recited every day before Easter.

Children, if you could devote each day of the week

to my Holy Rosary with every Friday to saying the four mysteries,

between now and Easter, much destruction in the

world can and will be mitigated.

My Son is so happy with those who accept His Holy Word,

with love and purity of heart.

Great Graces are being bestowed on those clean souls

who trust in Him completely, without any doubts in their hearts.

You, my children, are the remnant, the little acorn of believers,

who will help swell the Army, now required to

deplete sin in the world.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2025/03/03/global-lenten-rosary-2/

BOT STORE⭐✅

https://doveorders.com











