Cliffe Classics - Agnosticism is a Practical Impossibility

Agnosticism is the philosophical view or belief system that asserts that the truth about certain metaphysical claims, especially those regarding the existence of deities or the ultimate nature of the universe, is unknown or unknowable. Agnostics hold that human beings cannot have definitive knowledge about such matters, either because evidence is insufficient or because they believe these issues lie beyond human comprehension.