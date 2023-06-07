Energy Update: 2023 3rd Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar

What are the energies coming up for the collective? Let's find out with my2023 3rd Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading and the upcoming energy update,
to share more about what's to come in the next few months. And, of course
utilizing my ever-so-accurate and new 2nd Edition Magical Dimensions Oracle
Deck. I'm utilizing one of my new particular oracle spreads from this deck, so
it'll be super interesting.....and I'm creating this video in a different way
that I usually do. Surprise for you! Normally I blend this oracle deck with my
new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck...however, I was guided just to use the
original Magical Dimensions Oracle this time. We will gain insight into the
upcoming Q3 energies, and find out the hidden message for us all! Brilliant
Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL
FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS
(THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲
(Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND
PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
CSID: 232fd15def6cd210
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.