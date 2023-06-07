Create New Account
Energy Update: 2023 3rd Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Published Yesterday |
What are the energies coming up for the collective? Let's find out with my2023 3rd Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading and the upcoming energy update,

to share more about what's to come in the next few months. And, of course

utilizing my ever-so-accurate and new 2nd Edition Magical Dimensions Oracle

Deck. I'm utilizing one of my new particular oracle spreads from this deck, so

it'll be super interesting.....and I'm creating this video in a different way

that I usually do. Surprise for you! Normally I blend this oracle deck with my

new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck...however, I was guided just to use the

original Magical Dimensions Oracle this time. We will gain insight into the

upcoming Q3 energies, and find out the hidden message for us all! Brilliant

Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing

