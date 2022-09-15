Bo Polny | Are the Kings of the Earth About to Weep and Wail?!! + Dr. Rashid Buttar & Karen Kingston On China & Russia Using Yuan & Ruble for Trade, Biden Pushes Annual COVID-19 Shots & Gates Finances Quantum-Dot Tattoo Technology to Hold

Bo Polny | Are the Kings of the Earth About to Weep and Wail? + Dr. Rashid Buttar & Karen Kingston On China & Russia Using Yuan & Ruble for Trade, Biden Pushes Annual COVID-19 Shots & Gates Finances Quantum-Dot Tattoo Technology to Hold Vaccination Records

Are Annual COVID-19 Vaccines Coming Soon? https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/06/statement-by-president-biden-on-fda-and-cdc-authorizing-updated-covid-19-vaccines/

What Is the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act (scroll through link slowly)? https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736#:~:text=Smith%2DMundt%20Modernization%20Act%20of%202012%20%2D%20Amends%20the%20United%20States,abroad%20about%20the%20United%20States%2C

WATCH - https://www.usagm.gov/coronavirus/

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPlhRUF2aXA

Revelation: 18: 8-9 - “8 Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her. 9 And the kings of the earth, who have committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning.”

Daniel 2:34 - “34 Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.”

Proverbs 13:22 - “22 A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children's children: and the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the just.”

The Chinese regime just officially released its national Russian language education curriculum starting from the 4th grade. See attached picture of the cover page for the new curriculum. China switched its foreign language curriculum from Russian to English from the early 70s after CCP broke up with the Soviet Union in the late 60s. Now it seems that the Russian language curriculum is back.

Many Chinese officials, academics, and media have talked about actions against Taiwana and the US if the US congress passes the new Taiwan Policy Act on 9/16.

China and Russia have just announced that they will use Chinese Yuan and Russian Ruble for the trades between China and Russia, mainly for oil and gas trades. Previously they have used the US dollar for their trades.

Based on the chats on the Chinese social media, WeChat, many local governments of cities and counties in China have recently started sending out to schools a so-called "white list" of books that are allowed to be used by school teachers. They have also started confiscating books from teachers, and destroying books that are not on the list.

Doctor Robert Malone https://breggin.com/article-detail/post_detail/The-Desmet-Malone-Ideology-of-Mass-Psychosis-Blames-the-Citizens-and-Not-the-Global-Predators

What Did The Gates Foundation Fund This? "Quantum-dot tattoos hold vaccination

record" - https://news.rice.edu/news/2019/quantum-dot-tattoos-hold-vaccination-record

Biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches record vaccination - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31852802/

In the original ancient text, the term 'mark' (as in mark of the beast) is ruShma, meaning tattoo or inscription. That Aramaic word ruShma ("mark/tattoo/inscription") is also a wordplay for rhuma Shma ("Roman name"). The relevant verses are Revelation 13:16-18 (mark of the beast between the eyes or right hand; given to anyone, rich/poor, great/small; can't buy or sell; 666 and the number of his name). https://www.dukhrana.com/crawford/files/Revelation-Numerical-Data.pdf

Learn More About Dr. Robert Malone Today: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms