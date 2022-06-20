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The Most Beautiful Beloved Snake in History!
ABSOLUTE TRUTH
ABSOLUTE TRUTH
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158 views • June 20, 2022

Democrats and Republicans are lying Billionaires conning American people to take an experimental death vaccines. They party on American taxdollars wasting 80 percent and leaving 20 percent. America has never been made great again.

IG Farben was indicted for war crimes by the Nuremberg Tribunal - for making the gas for the gas chambers, for hideous experiments by Mengele, for buying, experimenting on and killing people with vaccines. IG Farben was broken up into BASF, BAYER (now Baxter International which released deadly avian flu mixed with human flu last year which would have killed millions and then was immediately selected to produce the swine flu vaccines), and HOECHST (formerly Aventis, now Sanofli Pasteur, also making the swine flu vaccines and a company that put Sarkozy into office in France where he had secret plans to remove democracy there using the pandemic as a pretext)

The Rockefellers, along with the pharmaceutical industry, control the WHO. They had a large interest in IG Farben and were involved in eugenics and genocide. This is who is promoting the vaccines. The new means to forced medical experiments seem to be through fear and emergency rather than concentration camps, and the means to eugenics now appears to be disguising the genocidal intent and the contents of vaccines.

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trumpliesfearbidenmedical genocidegatesfauciignorancecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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