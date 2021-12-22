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The Testimonies Project" documents the experiences of some of the first victims of severe COVID-19 vaccine side-effects in Israel. It's important that people connect these reports to real people.
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50 views • December 22, 2021
The Testimonies Project" documents the experiences of some of the first victims of severe COVID-19 vaccine side-effects in Israel. It's important that people connect these reports to real people. They aren't just numbers. The censoring of their stories is criminal.
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