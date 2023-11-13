West Admits Ukraine is Losing, Little Can Be Done to Change this Fact

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for November 13, 2023…

- Ukraine is losing its conflict with Russia according to a growing list of metrics reported on by the Western media;

- This includes the net loss of territory despite a 5 month offensive;

- Ukraine and its Western backers are losing in terms of military industrial production;

- Ukraine is also losing in qualitative terms, admittedly being outfought in the air, through electronic warfare, and counter-battery operations;

- The collective West has no plan even being discussed that can reverse any of these factors;

