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Part1 Dominion's Far Left Ties; Boris Prince Charles' Great Reset; Lockdowns 11/22/2020
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17 views • November 23, 2020
On this week's TOP WORLD NEWS with Resistance Chicks:
In and unsurprising move, the UK's prime minister goes all in with Prince Charles on the #WorldEconomicForum 's #GreatReset ... Also, #Dominion voting system's Far-left ties... and much more, including the latest on the US 2020 election updates.
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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