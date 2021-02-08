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Mark Meadows: President Trump Offered Security Assistance Multiple Times
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341 views • February 08, 2021
The Trump War Room is managed by the #TeamTrump 2020 campaign and is dedicated to highlighting President Trump's accomplishments and #PromiseMadePromiseKept! #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat
That's not all though. The Trump War Room also fights back against the #FakeNews and highlights the outrageous socialist policies Democrats are pushing.
Follow the Trump War Room’s other social media accounts for the latest updates on the media’s partisan attacks and President Trump’s winning, America-First Agenda.
Trump War Room on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
Trump War Room on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trumpwarroom/
Make sure you're ready for the 2020 election by getting the latest Team Trump swag here: https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/
For the latest updates on President Trump's re-election campaign, you can also follow these accounts:
President Donald Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump
President Donald Trump on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/realdona...
Team Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialteam...
Team Trump on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeamTrump
Equipo Trump on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EquipoTrump
Team Trump on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamtrump
Women for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomenforTrum...
Women for Trump on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/womenfortru...
Latinos for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LatinosForTr...
Latinos for Trump on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/latinosfort...
Black Voices for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/BlackVoic...
Black Voices for Trump on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackvoices...
Black Voices for Trump on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackVoices4DJT
Evangelicals for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Evangelicals...
Evangelicals for Trump on Instagram: https://instagram.com/evangelicalsfor...
Veterans for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Veterans4DJT
Veterans for trump on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/veteransfor...
That's not all though. The Trump War Room also fights back against the #FakeNews and highlights the outrageous socialist policies Democrats are pushing.
Follow the Trump War Room’s other social media accounts for the latest updates on the media’s partisan attacks and President Trump’s winning, America-First Agenda.
Trump War Room on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
Trump War Room on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trumpwarroom/
Make sure you're ready for the 2020 election by getting the latest Team Trump swag here: https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/
For the latest updates on President Trump's re-election campaign, you can also follow these accounts:
President Donald Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldTrump
President Donald Trump on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/realdona...
Team Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialteam...
Team Trump on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeamTrump
Equipo Trump on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EquipoTrump
Team Trump on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamtrump
Women for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomenforTrum...
Women for Trump on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/womenfortru...
Latinos for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LatinosForTr...
Latinos for Trump on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/latinosfort...
Black Voices for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/BlackVoic...
Black Voices for Trump on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackvoices...
Black Voices for Trump on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackVoices4DJT
Evangelicals for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Evangelicals...
Evangelicals for Trump on Instagram: https://instagram.com/evangelicalsfor...
Veterans for Trump on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Veterans4DJT
Veterans for trump on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/veteransfor...
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