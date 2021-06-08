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Father Lays Waste to Critical Race Theory in Viral Video | Kory Yeshua
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20 views • June 08, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/chF1WA8WLxE
Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Kory Yeshua about his TikTok viral video on critical race theory in education. He discusses his issues with woke culture and how he is fighting against his daughter being taught woke racism. He shares his own personal experience of some of the race issues that his first grader has been taught as well as the reaction he has gotten since the video went viral.
Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Kory Yeshua about his TikTok viral video on critical race theory in education. He discusses his issues with woke culture and how he is fighting against his daughter being taught woke racism. He shares his own personal experience of some of the race issues that his first grader has been taught as well as the reaction he has gotten since the video went viral.
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