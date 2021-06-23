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Drone Fly In Area51 Possible Dead Body Past Main Entrance
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111 views • June 23, 2021
Questionable object at, 3:54, looks like a dead body dressed in camouflage. Looks like it's been there a while. Former trespasser? We will never know. This was when I turned around & cheese it.
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