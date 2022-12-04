Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DON'T LET THEM VACCINATE YOU! THE LIES ARE TOO BIG TO HIDE - COVID = "FLU" (mirrored)
205 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 19 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel wil paranormal at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjoZioSnmHid/

When this Plandemic began, you never heard the word FLU for 2 years. It was replaced with the made up word, COVID.

Now that they've eased up on the Plandemic, the word Flu returns because they want you to take the FLU shot which is in FACT THE SAME TRIAL VACCINE as was given for the past two years. Don't let them Vaccinate you. I am telling you the TRUTH. If you want to die sooner than later, then don't listen to me .......just go and get the Shot.

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket