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HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - MARCH 3, 2021 (MIRROR)
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241 views • March 03, 2021
Mar 3, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Johnson and Johnson wants to test the Covid vaccine on infants. David Knight says Pfizer is aiming to try their jab on children between 5 and 11 years old. Death rates skyrocket in Israel following the Pfizer experimental vaccine.
Del Bigtree says Israel is shaming people who don’t get the jab. Two different reports are linking the vaccine to cancer, including breast cancer.
On “Corona Crazy” it’s a lockdown parody of a popular 60’s song, and watch the most intelligent woke anti-racism training available!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-3-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Johnson and Johnson wants to test the Covid vaccine on infants. David Knight says Pfizer is aiming to try their jab on children between 5 and 11 years old. Death rates skyrocket in Israel following the Pfizer experimental vaccine.
Del Bigtree says Israel is shaming people who don’t get the jab. Two different reports are linking the vaccine to cancer, including breast cancer.
On “Corona Crazy” it’s a lockdown parody of a popular 60’s song, and watch the most intelligent woke anti-racism training available!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-3-2021
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