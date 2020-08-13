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A day of scooters in Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh
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6 views • August 13, 2020
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Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions in his journey through VIETNAM visits HO CHI MINH - SAIGON and its beautiful market while experiencing a chaotic traffic of scooters and listening to fantastic Chopin E Minor Lude.
Always travelling the world searching for new products and suppliers, in his spare time Augustin has the chance to visit nearby sites and take the best of them creating these fantastic videos where he combines short movies, photographs, and classical music, where you can be brought to experience the reality of the site at an entire and magic perspective.
In this video in particular you can experience the main city and capital of Vietnam called Ho Chi Minh and its fantastic food.
Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnamese: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh; [tʰàjŋ̟ fǒ hò cǐ mīŋ̟] (About this soundlisten) or [tʰàn fǒ hò cǐ mɨ̄n]), abbreviated as HCMC, also known by its former name Saigon (Vietnamese: Sài Gòn; [sàj ɣɔ̀n] or [ʂàj ɣɔ̀ŋ]), is the most populous city in Vietnam with a population of 9 million (13 million in the metropolitan area) as of 2019. Located in southeastern Vietnam, the metropolis surrounds the Saigon River and covers about 2,061 square kilometres (796 square miles). From 1955 to 1975, Saigon was the capital of the Republic of Vietnam, commonly known as South Vietnam.
Ho Chi Minh City is the financial centre of Vietnam and is classified as a Beta+ World City by Globalization and World Cities Research Network. It is home to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, the largest stock exchange by total market capitalization in Vietnam and the headquarters of many national and international banks and companies.
As a major gateway to Vietnam, the city received over 8.6 million international visitors in 2019, of which 4.1 million were overnight visitors. The main passenger airport serving the metropolitan area is Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the busiest airport in Vietnam handling over 40 million passengers in 2019.
Augustin e i suoi viaggi globali sono sempre alla ricerca dei migliori prodotti e delle migliori condizioni nel suo viaggio attraverso VIETNAM, visitando HO CHI MINH - SAIGON e il suo bellissimo mercato mentre sperimentano un caotico traffico di scooter e ascoltano il fantastico Chopin E Minor Prelude.
Viaggiando sempre per il mondo alla ricerca di nuovi prodotti e fornitori, nel tempo libero Augustin ha la possibilità di visitare siti vicini e trarne il meglio creando questi fantastici video in cui combina cortometraggi, fotografie e musica classica, dove puoi essere portato per sperimentare la realtà del sito in una prospettiva intera e magica.
In questo video, in particolare, puoi sperimentare la città principale e la capitale del Vietnam chiamata Ho Chi Minh e il suo cibo fantastico.
Ho Chi Minh City (vietnamita: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh; [tʰàjŋ̟ fǒ hò cǐ mīŋ̟] (A proposito di questa colonna sonora) o [tʰàn fò hò cǐ mɨ̄n]), abbreviato come HCMC, noto anche con il suo antico nome Saigon (vietnamita: Sài Gòn; [sàj ɣɔ̀n] o [ʂàj ɣɔ̀ŋ]), è la città più popolosa del Vietnam con una popolazione di 9 milioni (13 milioni nell'area metropolitana) dal 2019. Situata nel sud-est del Vietnam, la metropoli circonda il fiume Saigon e copre circa 2.061 chilometri quadrati (796 miglia quadrate). Dal 1955 al 1975, Saigon fu la capitale della Repubblica del Vietnam, comunemente nota come Vietnam del Sud.
Ho Chi Minh City è il centro finanziario del Vietnam ed è classificato come Beta + World City da Globalization e World Cities Research Network. È sede della Borsa di Ho Chi Minh City, la più grande borsa valori per capitalizzazione di mercato totale in Vietnam e sede di molte banche e società nazionali e internazionali.
Come una delle principali porte di accesso al Vietnam, la città ha ricevuto oltre 8,6 milioni di visitatori internazionali nel 2019, di cui 4,1 milioni di visitatori durante la notte. Il principale aeroporto passeggeri che serve l'area metropolitana è l'aeroporto internazionale Tan Son Nhat, l'aeroporto più trafficato del Vietnam che gestisce oltre 40 milioni di passeggeri nel 2019.
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions in his journey through VIETNAM visits HO CHI MINH - SAIGON and its beautiful market while experiencing a chaotic traffic of scooters and listening to fantastic Chopin E Minor Lude.
Always travelling the world searching for new products and suppliers, in his spare time Augustin has the chance to visit nearby sites and take the best of them creating these fantastic videos where he combines short movies, photographs, and classical music, where you can be brought to experience the reality of the site at an entire and magic perspective.
In this video in particular you can experience the main city and capital of Vietnam called Ho Chi Minh and its fantastic food.
Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnamese: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh; [tʰàjŋ̟ fǒ hò cǐ mīŋ̟] (About this soundlisten) or [tʰàn fǒ hò cǐ mɨ̄n]), abbreviated as HCMC, also known by its former name Saigon (Vietnamese: Sài Gòn; [sàj ɣɔ̀n] or [ʂàj ɣɔ̀ŋ]), is the most populous city in Vietnam with a population of 9 million (13 million in the metropolitan area) as of 2019. Located in southeastern Vietnam, the metropolis surrounds the Saigon River and covers about 2,061 square kilometres (796 square miles). From 1955 to 1975, Saigon was the capital of the Republic of Vietnam, commonly known as South Vietnam.
Ho Chi Minh City is the financial centre of Vietnam and is classified as a Beta+ World City by Globalization and World Cities Research Network. It is home to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, the largest stock exchange by total market capitalization in Vietnam and the headquarters of many national and international banks and companies.
As a major gateway to Vietnam, the city received over 8.6 million international visitors in 2019, of which 4.1 million were overnight visitors. The main passenger airport serving the metropolitan area is Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the busiest airport in Vietnam handling over 40 million passengers in 2019.
Augustin e i suoi viaggi globali sono sempre alla ricerca dei migliori prodotti e delle migliori condizioni nel suo viaggio attraverso VIETNAM, visitando HO CHI MINH - SAIGON e il suo bellissimo mercato mentre sperimentano un caotico traffico di scooter e ascoltano il fantastico Chopin E Minor Prelude.
Viaggiando sempre per il mondo alla ricerca di nuovi prodotti e fornitori, nel tempo libero Augustin ha la possibilità di visitare siti vicini e trarne il meglio creando questi fantastici video in cui combina cortometraggi, fotografie e musica classica, dove puoi essere portato per sperimentare la realtà del sito in una prospettiva intera e magica.
In questo video, in particolare, puoi sperimentare la città principale e la capitale del Vietnam chiamata Ho Chi Minh e il suo cibo fantastico.
Ho Chi Minh City (vietnamita: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh; [tʰàjŋ̟ fǒ hò cǐ mīŋ̟] (A proposito di questa colonna sonora) o [tʰàn fò hò cǐ mɨ̄n]), abbreviato come HCMC, noto anche con il suo antico nome Saigon (vietnamita: Sài Gòn; [sàj ɣɔ̀n] o [ʂàj ɣɔ̀ŋ]), è la città più popolosa del Vietnam con una popolazione di 9 milioni (13 milioni nell'area metropolitana) dal 2019. Situata nel sud-est del Vietnam, la metropoli circonda il fiume Saigon e copre circa 2.061 chilometri quadrati (796 miglia quadrate). Dal 1955 al 1975, Saigon fu la capitale della Repubblica del Vietnam, comunemente nota come Vietnam del Sud.
Ho Chi Minh City è il centro finanziario del Vietnam ed è classificato come Beta + World City da Globalization e World Cities Research Network. È sede della Borsa di Ho Chi Minh City, la più grande borsa valori per capitalizzazione di mercato totale in Vietnam e sede di molte banche e società nazionali e internazionali.
Come una delle principali porte di accesso al Vietnam, la città ha ricevuto oltre 8,6 milioni di visitatori internazionali nel 2019, di cui 4,1 milioni di visitatori durante la notte. Il principale aeroporto passeggeri che serve l'area metropolitana è l'aeroporto internazionale Tan Son Nhat, l'aeroporto più trafficato del Vietnam che gestisce oltre 40 milioni di passeggeri nel 2019.
Keywords
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