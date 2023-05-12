Create New Account
Discussing the COVID Summit at the European Parliament: May 10th, 2023 with David Martin and others
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday

In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discusses the following:
-What is disease?
-The International COVID Summit hosted by the European Parliament; what was discussed there
The link for this video can be found here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/fluoride-report-or-systematic-review-of-the-science-or-may-4-or-12-30pm-et/fluoride-report-systematic-review-of-the-science-may-4/
- How did they come up with 6 million variants?
-Learn more about the upcoming CellCore Conference in Idaho, where Dr. Cowan will be a keynote speaker, here: https://eco2023.cellcore.com/?promo=DRCOWAN23&_kx=xcHgvgAAzUUOkf_BCL5jeK9J-1bhKDHrQzPmGi105K1Z2WosfIWykzK5-cQXPuus.TVKZzX

