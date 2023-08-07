Jeffrey Praither agrees with Ed Doud that Our Military is already descimated with Woke Traitors like Millie and they have turned against We the People
116 views
•
Published 13 hours ago
•
That is Jeffrey's opinion regarding our military
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
Our cannabis tours are very popular
Keywords
militarywokevaxx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos