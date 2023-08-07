Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jeffrey Praither agrees with Ed Doud that Our Military is already descimated with Woke Traitors like Millie and they have turned against We the People
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
169 Subscribers
116 views
Published 13 hours ago

That is Jeffrey's opinion  regarding our military

www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

Our cannabis tours are very popular

Keywords
militarywokevaxx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket