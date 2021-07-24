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Phone Pings Will Direct You to LOCK DOWN, Self-Quarantine and Track Your Location!
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281 views • July 24, 2021
PING! Lockdown for you!
https://rumble.com/vk8ehi-phone-pings-will-direct-you-to-lock-down-self-quarantine-track-your-locatio.html
The government will watch your location, track who you've had contact with and force you to lockdown or be penalized if you don't respond to the 'ping' sent to your phone.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
https://rumble.com/vk8ehi-phone-pings-will-direct-you-to-lock-down-self-quarantine-track-your-locatio.html
The government will watch your location, track who you've had contact with and force you to lockdown or be penalized if you don't respond to the 'ping' sent to your phone.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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