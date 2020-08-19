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Pervywood: Those Who Yell The Loudest
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220 views • August 19, 2020
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What do #RobertDeNiro #KathyGriffin and #HowardStern have in common? For starters... they all have Trump Derangement Syndrome....
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Become one of my very first Patrons!
https://www.patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
Making films, podcast, and starting an independent news channel are my dreams to become accomplished... with your help.
Big thanks to Jason Close, AKA Qriist on twitter. Amazing citizen journalist who provides Howard Stern audio.
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
What do #RobertDeNiro #KathyGriffin and #HowardStern have in common? For starters... they all have Trump Derangement Syndrome....
LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, SHARE. Thank you!
Become one of my very first Patrons!
https://www.patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
Making films, podcast, and starting an independent news channel are my dreams to become accomplished... with your help.
Big thanks to Jason Close, AKA Qriist on twitter. Amazing citizen journalist who provides Howard Stern audio.
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