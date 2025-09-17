Economic Crisis and Financial Analysts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold hits a record $3,700/ounce, signaling the dollar's collapse. Col. Macgregor warns we're in economic "free fall," with a fragile financial system and global de-dollarization. If we crash, no one will care about foreign affairs. A dire warning.
#EconomicCollapse #DeDollarization #Gold #FinancialCrisis #BRICS
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport