A cinematic synthwave anthem with pulsing analog synths and dark, atmospheric pads, Verse 1 builds tension with crisp drums, minimal bass, and arpeggiated synths; the chorus explodes with lush chord stacks, widescreen percussion, and layered electronic textures, Verse 2 adds glitchy effects and metallic hits, while the bridge strips to filtered drums and echoing ambient swells before the full ensemble returns, heightening urgency in the final chorus

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the realm where silicon circuits play, A new breed of warfare's on display, AI-driven, cyber threats in the night, In the shadows, they're taking flight. 🎵 AWS went down, in the cloud it fell, China cried foul, a story to tell, Microsoft warned, with a chilling tone, AI's on the rise, we're not yet grown. (Chorus) 🎵 AI-powered cyberwarfare, a threat we must see, To liberty and security, it's as plain as can be, We must stand tall, with knowledge in hand, To protect our data, and our land. 🎵 (Verse 2) Malware mutating, like a virus it spreads, AI learns, adapts, in its stealthy treads, Intrusion detection, it's learned to bypass, In the game of cat and mouse, it's now in our skies. Cyber weapons, in the hands of the few, Can bring down nations, make their systems blue, Critical infrastructure, at risk it stands, In this new age, where AI commands. (Bridge) 🎵 From the halls of power, to the homes we live in, Cybersecurity, it's a battle we're in, But we're not helpless, we're not alone, With knowledge and action, we can grow strong. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 AI-powered cyberwarfare, a threat we must see, To liberty and security, it's as plain as can be, We must stand tall, with knowledge in hand, To protect our data, and our land. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's what we do, to stay safe and free, Decentralize, encrypt, and be the key, To our own security, in this digital age, With Brighteon.AI, we can engage. 🎵