(PART TWO)You Shall Be Clean From All Your Idols! - Ezekiel 36:22 - 38 Paul C.hung D.D.S., M.Div.

Pastor Paul Chung delivers the second in a three-part series of messages on the Book of Ezekiel Ch. 36: 22 - 38
New Heart Mission Church (PCA) Hicksville, NY U.S.A.
He's a retired dentist who's been in ministry for 28 years, after being a bi-vocational pastor(working/ministry) for several years.
Be prepared to be convicted in your hearts and be humbled. Expository preaching.
No pop psychology or tabloid type effluvia here!
