© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE REGRET - Excellent NEW Resource
Follow
2
Share
Report
550 views • July 28, 2021
A valuable tour of Vaccine Choice Canada’s excellent NEW resource VACCINE REGRET - detailing The Facts, Where to Report Injuries and Deaths, Rebuild Heath and Vitality and Our Right for Refusal.
Please share the Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
July 7th’s Choice Insider *SPECIAL EDITION* with links to Vaccine Regret resources:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/crm?page=CiviCRM&;q=civicrm%2Fmailing%2Fview&id=329
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Please share the Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
July 7th’s Choice Insider *SPECIAL EDITION* with links to Vaccine Regret resources:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/crm?page=CiviCRM&;q=civicrm%2Fmailing%2Fview&id=329
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.