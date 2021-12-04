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Last Rites and Prayer for the Vaxxed
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45 views • December 04, 2021
This is the prayer authorized by the Marcionite Christian Church to be recited to those who have been injected with the Covid RNA gene-mutator.
The victim, if conscious, should ask God for forgiveness prior to recitation of the prayer.
Text, video and a still image of the prayer can be viewed at:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/lastrites.html
If time allows, the Lord's Prayer should be read aloud prior to the Last Rites.
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The victim, if conscious, should ask God for forgiveness prior to recitation of the prayer.
Text, video and a still image of the prayer can be viewed at:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/lastrites.html
If time allows, the Lord's Prayer should be read aloud prior to the Last Rites.
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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