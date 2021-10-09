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It's Time Merrick Garland & Unconstitutional Agencies Were Schooled On The Constitution
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20 views • October 09, 2021
Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to have the unconstitutional FBI investigate parents for being angry about the criminal actions of their school boards, but all I have seen are parents with righteous indignation as to school boards violating law, listening to the federal government on education, which is a violation of the Tenth Amendment, and ignoring the will of the parents they serve. Garland has zero authority in these school boards as they are not an authority laid out for the Executive Branch in Article II, nor is this concerning states at odds with each other nor citizens at odds with each other across state lines. This is a state issue, period.
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