Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 7, 2024 – NY gov deploys 1,000 MILITARY TROOPS in subway system as violent crime CHAOS sweeps NYC

- NYC's subway safety and political issues. (0:03)

- Banking crisis, gold and Bitcoin prices surge. (2:54)

- Blockchain technology and its potential to replace the US dollar. (6:54)

- AI project delays and improvements in spoken word processing. (12:26)

- Vaccine injuries, crypto wealth, and cattle tracking. (17:44)

- Alec Baldwin movie set guilty verdict and gun safety. (28:19)

- European defense industry and military spending. (32:28)

- Environmental activism and military actions in Germany and Ukraine. (37:10)

- Ukraine war strategy and US government funding. (41:56)

- US dollar collapse and economic instability. (47:26)

- Gold backs and their authenticity. (52:49)

- Customizable holsters for various firearms. (1:06:39)

- Holster design and customer segmentation. (1:09:41)

- Gun ownership and preparedness in the US. (1:17:36)

- Self-defense, firearms, and law enforcement. (1:21:42)





