Council tax is unlawful. No obligation challenge.

Dear Sir / Madam (Head of Council Tax department)
Further to your above referenced correspondence.
It has come to my attention that you are legally obligated to prove that I'm under an obligation to comply with your demand for council tax year 2023/2024 (as detailed in section 34 (6) of the council tax administration and enforcements regulations 1992) This requires the council to satisfy the following presumptions:
1.That the sum has became payable by myself
2.That any obligation has not been paid.
I'm therefore withholding any monies that are allegedly due for council tax year 2023/ 2024. Ref: .........until proof of LIABILITY for these amounts can be provided.
Please reply within 28 days providing proof that I agreed to any obligation with you thereby fulfilling your legal duties and obligations to me.
With Honour,
...........
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.