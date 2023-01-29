Create New Account
WHERE ARE THE REAL CHRISTIANS? - SHORT VIDEO
34 views
channel image
Snippets of Truth
Published Yesterday

Do you know any real Christians? Do you claim to be a real Christian yourself? Watch this short video for insight.


"Can you handle the most hated teaching of Jesus?" If you think you can, click this link to watch this video: https://bit.ly/3p6f3Kk


For inquiries email [email protected]

Keywords
jesuschristianmoneyfaithsellchallengecosteverythingfollowpossessionsforsake

