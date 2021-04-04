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Worldwide conservative movements - Dream translation
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0 view • April 04, 2021
Worldwide conservative movements will arise soon around the world. Info received on 16 November 2019. It’s still fresh, not instant. Note: I am not American – despite of that I used to receive US info. Written version is here: https://miremeya.blogspot.com/2020/05/ancient-map-dream-and-interpretation.html
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