IND vs AUS 2025 | Last Over Drama! | Full Match Highlights
12 views • 2 days ago

IND vs AUS 2025 | Last Over Drama! | Full Match Highlights

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

The rivalry reignites! 🇮🇳🔥🇦🇺

It’s the final showdown between India and Australia in the 2025 T20 series — live from The Gabba, Brisbane.

With Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in top form, and Tim David and Stoinis ready to counterattack, this match promises fireworks!

Will India seal the series, or will Australia rise at home? Watch all the action, analysis, and post-match highlights — only on News Plus Globe!


📅 Match: India vs Australia (T20 Series 2025)

🏟️ Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

⚡ Stay tuned for the full breakdown, live moments, and key performances.

#INDvsAUS #Cricket2025 #T20Series #IndiaVsAustralia #TheGabba #CricketHighlights #NewsPlusGlobe #CricketFans #SportsUpdate #LiveCricket

news plus globesports updatescricket 2025cricket highlightsindia vs australia 2025ind vs ausind vs aus highlightsindia vs australia t20 2025india vs australia today matchind vs aus livet20 series 2025india vs australia the gabbasuryakumar yadavshubman gilltim davidmarcus stoiniscricket newslive cricket score
