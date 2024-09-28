HUGE win for the good guys! Trump Train Triumphs over Biden-Harris Lawfare! - Joeylynn Mesaros

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveJoeylynn MesarosWEBSITE: www.freespeechdefender.comRobert and Joeylynn Mesaros, along with four other Texans, were sued by Biden officials and Democratic politicians under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, accused of causing “emotional damage” during a 2020 incident where they drove near a Biden campaign bus. No criminal charges were filed; it was a civil lawsuit seeking financial compensation. However, it was clear the case was part of a broader political attack, aiming to silence their free speech. After enduring years of legal battles and enormous personal financial sacrifice, the Mesaroses were found NOT guilty.The case, seen as part of a wider weaponization of the legal system against conservatives, involved accusations labeling them as “political extremists” and “threats to democracy.” Despite facing over $500,000 in legal fees, the Mesaroses fought to protect free speech, recognizing the dangerous precedent this lawsuit could set. Their faith and determination have kept them resilient, believing their victory upholds First Amendment rights for all Americans.Your support in their ongoing fight to defend free speech is crucial.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: