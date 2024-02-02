Protesters Arrested at House Hearing over UNRWA Funding for GAZA Debate - a Life Line for Palestinians!

Cheryl Barnes speech during arrest--During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing aimed at questioning and potentially defunding UNRWA, the primary aid organisation for Palestinians in Gaza, five activists from Codepink were arrested.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing aimed at questioning and potentially defunding UNRWA, the primary aid organisation for Palestinians in Gaza, five activists from Codepink were arrested for disruption. The arrests occurred against the backdrop of international calls for Israel to ensure uninterrupted aid to Gaza, despite allegations against UNRWA staff. Advocates argue that defunding UNRWA threatens the survival of Palestinian civilians amidst ongoing conflict.

Israeli war chief calls UNRWA "Hamas with a facelift" as agency warns of imminent shut down

Nearly 20 western nations cut funding to the vital UN agency that provides life-saving aid to more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza. (https://thecradle.co/articles/israeli-war-chief-calls-unrwa-hamas-with-a-facelift-as-agency-warns-of-imminent-shut-down)

Funds from countries all over the world have been funneled through UNRWA and used to strengthen terror infrastructure and to pay terrorists.

The biggest donors for UNRWA in 2023 were the US and EU, accounting for roughly 75 percent of the agency’s $1.16B budget.

Of course he did. I'm surprised he didn't make some kind of a connection to the holocaust, they usually tend to do that as well. Everyone is a terrorist, everyone is an anti-Semite who in any way questions Israel's actions. Regardless, why would you completely cut funding to an organization who helps people who suffer to this extent? IF there was something shady going on, investigate it, don't cut funding to something millions rely on to survive. But again, we know why, don't we.

Adding about what was found in the destroyed UNRWA elementary school.

Dozens of Palestinians were found dead at a school in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday in black body bags tied with plastic cables bearing Hebrew writing.

Al Jazeera Arabic and local media reported that the bodies of the 30 Palestinians were discovered at the grounds of the Khalifa bin Zayed elementary school in Beit Lahia after Israeli forces withdrew from the area.

The bodies were reportedly discovered under a mound of rubble with videos showing several of the body bags tied with white plastic zip ties, normally used for tying cables together.

It was unclear when the Palestinians were killed but the school had served as a shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians before it was bombed and besieged by Israeli forces in early December. The school had been supported by Unrwa since 2010.



