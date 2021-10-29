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Rozanne de Wild, New Zealand, Explains Her COVID-19 Jab Injury Experience
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194 views • October 29, 2021
This video is from Rozanne de Wild’s Facebook with the following description:
I've been asked to submit a short video about my symptoms to a group investigating safety issues surrounding the Pfizer Vaccine (Correction - relapse on 20th October - not 2nd) And to those of you telling me to 'shuddup about it' - watch this and tell me why I shouldn't be a bit angry or upset right now !!!
Video in Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/1184615779/videos/561858691773553/
I've been asked to submit a short video about my symptoms to a group investigating safety issues surrounding the Pfizer Vaccine (Correction - relapse on 20th October - not 2nd) And to those of you telling me to 'shuddup about it' - watch this and tell me why I shouldn't be a bit angry or upset right now !!!
Video in Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/1184615779/videos/561858691773553/
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