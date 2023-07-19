THE OPTIMISTS

I am not an optimist.
I am also not a pessimist.
I'm certainly not a catastrophist.
I am a realist. And I've noticed prominent conservatives keep saying we are winning?
My question? How are we winning. The left is bankrupting, imprisoning and murdering it's enemies. The result of that behavior is that elected republicans are moving further to the left. Don't believe me? How many republican senators are threatening to defect to the deathocrat party?
Look it up. Then start working to elect actual patriots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApptP0p4sOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J6WjzdPBCo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.