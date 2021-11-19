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[Nov 19, 2021] Eric Dubay Exposed or Not? [Eric Dubay]
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489 views • February 19, 2022
There are several slanderous disinformation videos online spreading lies about me and claiming to have "exposed," me. I have addressed and debunked these allegations several times in the past, but over the years these claims keep re-surfacing and bewildering my newer supporters, so I am making this video to address all of the accusations made about me in one place.
1. You Are a C.I.A. Agent! We Have Proof You Lived in Washington D.C.!
2. Your Wife/Fiance's Father is a 5-Star General in the Dictatorial Thai Military!
3. You are a Cross-Dresser who Performed an Illuminati Shame Ritual Wearing a Dress!
4. You were Awarded a $100,000 Vaccine Settlement which was Actually your CIA Payout for Rolling out the Flat Earth Movement!
5. You are a Freemason From a Masonic Family! Your Great Uncle is a 32nd Degree Freemason!
6. But You Make Masonic Signs and Symbols in Your Pictures and Videos!
7. You are Anti-Christ and a New Age Deceiver Because you do Yoga and Made a video Saying Jesus Never Existed!
8. You are Actually Andrea Casiraghi Prince of Monaco Pretending to be Eric Dubay!
9. You're a Hollywood Actor! You Have an IMDB Profile!
10. You are a Psychopath and Abused Your Ex-Girlfriends!
11. You Promote Hitler and and it is Harming the Flat Earth Truth!
12. You Promote Veganism which is the Unhealthy NWO Agenda 21 Slave Diet!
The simple truth is the powers that be are gravely concerned of the flat Earth movement I have helped spark and maintain, and they are desperate to defame, denounce and discredit me in any way possible. Since they have completely failed to debunk my evidence, they are now taking to personal attacks and trying to denounce my character so people will not see me as trust-worthy. To my supporters, if you do see people making these slanderous false accusations about me, please link them to this video so they can hear my side of the story and figure out the truth for themselves.
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealericdubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
1. You Are a C.I.A. Agent! We Have Proof You Lived in Washington D.C.!
2. Your Wife/Fiance's Father is a 5-Star General in the Dictatorial Thai Military!
3. You are a Cross-Dresser who Performed an Illuminati Shame Ritual Wearing a Dress!
4. You were Awarded a $100,000 Vaccine Settlement which was Actually your CIA Payout for Rolling out the Flat Earth Movement!
5. You are a Freemason From a Masonic Family! Your Great Uncle is a 32nd Degree Freemason!
6. But You Make Masonic Signs and Symbols in Your Pictures and Videos!
7. You are Anti-Christ and a New Age Deceiver Because you do Yoga and Made a video Saying Jesus Never Existed!
8. You are Actually Andrea Casiraghi Prince of Monaco Pretending to be Eric Dubay!
9. You're a Hollywood Actor! You Have an IMDB Profile!
10. You are a Psychopath and Abused Your Ex-Girlfriends!
11. You Promote Hitler and and it is Harming the Flat Earth Truth!
12. You Promote Veganism which is the Unhealthy NWO Agenda 21 Slave Diet!
The simple truth is the powers that be are gravely concerned of the flat Earth movement I have helped spark and maintain, and they are desperate to defame, denounce and discredit me in any way possible. Since they have completely failed to debunk my evidence, they are now taking to personal attacks and trying to denounce my character so people will not see me as trust-worthy. To my supporters, if you do see people making these slanderous false accusations about me, please link them to this video so they can hear my side of the story and figure out the truth for themselves.
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealericdubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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